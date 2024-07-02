Stephen Grootes ditches SAfm for 702

Stephen Grootes has bid farewell to SAfm.

A statement shared with TshisaLIVE on Tuesday revealed the veteran journalist had handed in his resignation to pursue another venture.

“It has been the honour of my professional life to speak to the entire nation every morning over the last six years, and I have learnt an incredible amount from presenting SAfm Sunrise. I will deeply miss the Sunrise team, our listeners and particularly our callers,” read the statement.

“SABC Radio management thanks him for his loyal service and impeccable work ethic and wishes him well in his future endeavours. A new presenter for SAfm Sunrise will be announced in due course,” the broadcaster said.

Stephen’s last show on the station will be on July 31. He will then be rejoining Primedia Broadcasting for the Money Show on 702 and CapeTalk, where his journey began.