Innocent Sadiki and her family have lost everything after their R3m house in Fourways, Johannesburg went up in flames on Monday afternoon.
The actress took to her timeline to share a video of the incident, asking her followers to keep her and her family in their prayers during this time.
“From what we called our home we now have nothing. Our house burnt down today. Lord, you are still our God. We are shattered. We thank God none of us are injured. Pray for us please!” she captioned the post.
Innocent's twin sister, Millicent Mashile, told TshisaLIVE the cause of the fire was still unknown and said Innocent's husband, nanny and children were lucky to make it out in time as the fire had spread quickly.
“They are doing investigations. They live in a thatch roof house which is easy to catch fire. There was no explosion or fireplace on, nothing like that,” she said.
“There were no injuries. The kids were in the house with their father and nanny but there were no injuries. The kids started screaming because they saw smoke, which alerted their father and nanny to check. By the time we got there, everything was gone. Nothing was saved.”
WATCH | Innocent Sadiki and her family’s R3m home destroyed by fire
Image: Instagram/ Inno Sadiki
Millicent said she would share bank account details on her social media platforms for people to assist as Innocent's family has lost everything.
“The house was around R3m and the things inside were about R2m because as content creators we have a lot of expensive equipment. Roughly R5m was lost. They had literally just finished doing renovations in the kitchen and bought appliances. They did a lot of work on the house. It was starting to feel like a home and then this happened.”
Image: Instagram/ Innocent Sadiki
