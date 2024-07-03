Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope has been in the entertainment industry for nearly two decades.
His journey in the spotlight has been laced with challenges, but he's always been able to overcome them.
After making a comeback at the SABC studios after nine years when joining Radio 2000, DJ Sbu reflected on his career.
“I am so proud of the decisions a younger me took for me to be where I am today. Even the journey I am on, the things achieved, the person I have become, the person I am becoming, how I move, the decisions I make, the type of father I am. Everything manifesting in my life is so incredible,” he said
LISTEN | DJ Sbu reflects on his come up, setbacks and comeback
Image: Instagram/ DJ Sbu
“I'm glad that I went for my dreams. I'm glad when I was told I wasn't good enough, I wasn't fluent enough in English, my voice wasn't good enough, I'm glad I wanted to figure it out on my own and find out how you become successful.
“The older version of me looks at the way I moved. My broadcasting career, and me being fired from Metro FM for having advertised MoFaya at the Metro FM Music Awards in 2015, my older self says I wouldn't have moved that way. I wouldn't have jeopardised the opportunity to be at the SABC. In those nine years, if I had moved differently, I would have still been in that building.”
