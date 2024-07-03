Springbok star Kolisi’s foundation to feed the less fortunate

The proceeds will support six Siyaphakama schools in Zwide by providing breakfasts for about 4,000 children.
The foundation will also offer nutritious meals to children who attend the after-school sports programme, further reinforcing its commitment to nurturing their potential and well-being.
Rachel said: “When Siya and I set up the foundation in 2020, the areas we wanted to focus on included food security, education, sport and gender-based violence,”
“These are all areas where KFC does incredible work, so we’re delighted to partner with Add Hope to relieve the hunger and malnutrition that affects nearly one in four South African households."
Bok captain Siya Kolisi has teamed up with KFC Add Hope to feed the less fortunate through the Kolisi Foundation.
During July, every R2 donated by KFC customers will go directly to the foundation and it will be matched by KFC. A TV commercial supporting the campaign features Siya singing igwijo and joined by young Add Hope beneficiaries.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, CEO of the Kolisi Foundation and Siya's wife Rachel Kolisi said: "The objectives of our organisations are closely aligned and we've been looking for opportunities to work together. Hunger is a much bigger problem in South Africa than many people realise. It is worse in winter when people cannot grow their own food", she said.
The Kolisi Foundation will use funds from the Add Hope campaign to bolster its efforts to ensure food security and promote education through nutrition.
