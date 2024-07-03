‘Who would have thought?’: Makhadzi returns triumphant after incredible BET win
Mulweli Munyai has been her fan since she was singing in the streets
One could not help but get the chills when Ndivhudzannyi “Makhadzi” Ralivhona knelt down to greet her grandmother in traditional Venda custom and presented her BET award before showing it to everyone at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.
Makhadzi had an emotional homecoming as her family and fans came out in numbers to congratulate her on winning the BET Viewers' Choice Award: Best New International Act on Sunday in Los Angeles.
As Makhadzi emerged from the airport, she was received with a warm welcome from her fans, friends and family, many dressed in Venda traditional attire, ululating and dancing.
In her traditional style, the Limpopo-born singer knelt down before her family as she expressed gratitude and respect before engaging with fans.
Makhadzi's musical journey has not been the easiest. Raised in a village in Ha-Mashamba, Limpopo, she described herself as a “miracle child” who strove to succeed in a tough environment.
Dad Thomas Ralivhona said, “I'm proud of her. I'm so happy. She made the whole family and the whole country proud. Everyone in Venda is proud. She should keep going.”
Her aunt Calphonia Nesengani, who grew up with her, said Makhadzi has always been a “go-getter”.
“We grew up back in the village, but she has always been a go-getter. I remember when she released her first album, she went missing for a long time and when she came back home, she came back with an album.
“That's when we realised she had a dream, and she went after everything she wanted. This is exactly the result of what she has always wanted. This is a dream come true,” Nesengani said.
Makhadzi's family welcomed her as she arrived at OR Tambo International Airport today.#makhadzi #BETAwards#BETAwards2024@TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/wj7SXJlGfT— Innocentia Nkadimeng (@inno_nkadimeng) July 3, 2024
Makhadzi believes she was blessed by God when she won the award despite facing financial challenges. She recently revealed she had to borrow money to attend the awards ceremony because she had to pay a Sars tax debt.
“I think I'm a miracle child. If you knew where I came from, you would believe I'm a miracle child. God brought me into this world so that those who don't believe in His miracles can believe.”
Mulweli Munyai, who was among those in the crowd, told TshisaLIVE he has been her fan since she sang in the streets.
“I've been Makhadzi's fan since 2012 when she was still singing in the streets. When I first saw her, I immediately fell in love and bought her CD. I love her energy, how she constructs her words, and how versatile she is in music.
“I feel excited for her. This BET is a big achievement because who would have thought Makhadzi from the streets would achieve such?” Munyai said.
Big Brother Mzansi contestant Yolanda Monyai described her relationship with Makhadzi as a “sisterhood”.
“I'm so happy for her; I can't wait to give her a big hug. This is big for Makhadzi; from here, I think she'll go higher. This award puts her on an international platform; this is huge. The Grammy award is next, and we are taking that one as well.”
