‘Who would have thought?’: Makhadzi returns triumphant after incredible BET win

One could not help but get the chills when Ndivhudzannyi “Makhadzi” Ralivhona knelt down to greet her grandmother in traditional Venda custom and presented her BET award before showing it to everyone at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.

Makhadzi had an emotional homecoming as her family and fans came out in numbers to congratulate her on winning the BET Viewers' Choice Award: Best New International Act on Sunday in Los Angeles.

As Makhadzi emerged from the airport, she was received with a warm welcome from her fans, friends and family, many dressed in Venda traditional attire, ululating and dancing.

In her traditional style, the Limpopo-born singer knelt down before her family as she expressed gratitude and respect before engaging with fans.