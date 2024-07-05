The suspense around the name of Brad Pitt's previously untitled Formula One movie, being filmed at racetracks around the world for release in cinemas next June, ended on Sunday with the announcement that it will be called ... “F1”.
The film is being made with the co-operation of teams and drivers and directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose Top Gun: Maverick grossed $1.49bn (R27.14bn) worldwide, with Jerry Bruckheimer as producer.
It will be distributed by Warner Bros Pictures in cinemas and IMAX.
Formula One said an official “teaser” for the film would be released on Sunday, before the British Grand Prix at Silverstone where filming has been taking place.
The plot sees Pitt, who is 60 years old in real life, star as a former driver making a Formula One comeback with Damson Idris, who plays his rookie teammate, at the fictional APXGP team.
Pitt has been putting in laps on track with filming at tracks in Europe, the Middle East and the Americas, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton offering advice as a co-producer.
Brad Pitt's Formula One movie to be called ... 'F1'
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images
