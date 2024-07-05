“I will beat you,” the young man says pointing a finger at the woman.
Socialite Somizi Mhlongo wants to help grandmother beaten by grandson
Image: instagram
TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo wants to assist the elderly woman beaten by her grandson, saying he is willing to pay for her to receive trauma counselling.
A video of the young man beating his grandmother went viral on social media platforms this week, which left South Africans in shock and disbelief.
The socialite took to his social media page to post a video clip to ask his followers to help him reach out to her.
“Eish, my spirit is not OK. Anyone who knows where this granny or mama is from please hit me up, let me know. I think she needs counselling, trauma counselling. We might take those things for granted but she'll forever be traumatised — emotionally, mentally and spiritually. Please assist, she needs help, I need to help. This boy will be dealt with. Please find ugogo [granny] or mama kuthi ukhupi [where she's at].”
In the video, the woman is standing near the young man and they are conversing in the kitchen of a home at Wallacedene in Kraaifontein. He pushes her, spilling food onto the ground, and slaps her several times. She loses her balance and falls to her knees.
“Luvo, why are you killing me? Why are you killing me in my house?” the old woman says.
“I will beat you,” the young man says pointing a finger at the woman.
In response, the old woman can be heard saying: “Beat me and kill me, as you have been sent to kill me in my house.”
Police in the Western Cape have arrested a 19-year-old suspect.
According to police, the incident occurred in June at the residence of the victim. At that time, officers were summoned to the scene but the family chose to take the matter into their own hands and refused police assistance.
The grandson of the victim was traced to his residence on Wednesday evening, where he was arrested.
Police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said police in Kraaifontein learnt of the video that went viral on social media platforms which showed the youth assaulting the senior citizen, and registered a case docket.
“The severity of the matter was realised when a video was circulating on the internet and, on this basis, SAPS intervened and opened a case docket on behalf of the victim,” he said.
Below is a video of Somizi asking for assistance to help the grandmother:
