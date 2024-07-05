Actor, television host and medical doctor Fezile Mkhize has won the Mister Supranational 2024 title, beating 35 competitors at the event in Poland on Thursday night.
While competing for Mister Supranational South Africa 2024, Mkhize said losing several family members in the past few years had encouraged him to work harder, live life fully and make a difference in the lives of others.
“I have been through hard times, but whatever happens I will always be able to find the silver lining. Having experienced hard times gave me a lot of clarity at a young age, and I can feel my emotions and appreciate the impact people can have in our lives, even though they might not be there for a long time.
“Sometimes the only difference between a hero and villain is that both get hurt, but the hero chooses to try to make sure it doesn’t happen to others, or that those who do get hurt can work towards seeing it in a positive light,” said Fezile.
South African actor Fezile Mkhize is Mister Supranational 2024
Image: Instagram
Mister Supranational South Africa national director Stephen Segal said he is proud and honoured to have a man like Fezile as the new Mister Supranational, saying the hard work has started.
“We only had a short time to prepare him to represent South Africa at Mister Supranational 2024,” said Segal.
On its Instagram page, the organisation said: “Dr Mkhize, one of the most phenomenal, humble and inspiring human beings, has just won the coveted @officialmistersupranational, making history for South Africa as well as being the first African man to win an international title. We are beyond proud and honoured.”
The idea behind the contest is to discover new talent for the modelling and television industries.
Fezile succeeds Luis Daniel Galvez from Cuba.
Social media users reacted to his win:
Image: Instagram
