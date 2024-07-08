Kelly Khumalo dazzles fans during Durban July

Kelly Khumalo and her younger sister Zandile dazzled their fans with a performance over the Durban July weekend at Tiger's Milk Pavilion.
This event also featured DJ Zeal from UKhozi FM, DJ Pru and Luv Owethu.
Event organiser Lehlohonolo Silela told TshisaLIVE the Durban July weekend showcased the vibrancy and diversity of Durban's entertainment scene, drawing a sizeable audience and leaving a lasting impression on attendees.
“Tiger's Milk Pavilion emerged as a significant hotspot in Durban, solidifying its status as a key player in the city's entertainment landscape,” said Silela
“The event's star-studded line-up, creative direction and the venue's rising prominence in Durban provide a rich narrative worth exploring.”
Image: Supplied
‘We are almost there’ — Zandie Gumede on Kelly Khumalo’s alleged implication in Senzo trial
