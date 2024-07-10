The sports, arts and culture department has published a list of artists who benefited from the Covid-19 relief fund.
Beneficiaries include the Rebecca Malope Foundation, Busiswa Gqulu, Dumisani Mbebe, Arthur Mafokate and his son and Betusile Mcinga.
"[The] department of sports, arts and culture has always cared for the creative sector. Below is the link to the Covid-19 relief beneficiaries 2020-2021 list. More lists are coming to cover other categories of funding since 2020 to date," the department said on its X page on Wednesday morning.
Select the full screen option below to see who the beneficiaries are:
Arthur Mafokate, Betusile Mcinga among artists paid grants during Covid-19
Image: Arthur Mafokate's Instagram
