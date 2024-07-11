Rising star gets to shine at Amanda Black concert
A rising Buffalo City star will have a moment of fame by sharing the stage with award-winning sensation and afro-soul singer Amanda Black during her concert in East London in August. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.