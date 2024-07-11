Musician David “The Kiffness” Scott has hit back at people who accused him of not being transparent about benefiting from the government after his name appeared on the sport, arts and culture department's Covid-19 relief beneficiary list.
The department published the list on Wednesday. The Kiffness was one of 3,962 beneficiaries and received R20,000. He is known as a critic of the government and speaking about lack of funding and support for artists.
His name on the list sparked a debate on social media, with some people accusing him of a lack of transparency about benefiting from the government.
A tweet in May in which the musician accused music producer Kholofelo “DJ Shimza” Raphala of benefiting from government funding resurfaced. Shimza replied to it on Wednesday with a caption, “Well, well, well”, after The Kiffness's name appeared on the trending list.
The Kiffness speaks about receiving Covid-19 grant after being trolled for not being 'transparent'
Junior News Reporter
Image: Press Image/The Kiffness
Musician David “The Kiffness” Scott has hit back at people who accused him of not being transparent about benefiting from the government after his name appeared on the sport, arts and culture department's Covid-19 relief beneficiary list.
The department published the list on Wednesday. The Kiffness was one of 3,962 beneficiaries and received R20,000. He is known as a critic of the government and speaking about lack of funding and support for artists.
His name on the list sparked a debate on social media, with some people accusing him of a lack of transparency about benefiting from the government.
A tweet in May in which the musician accused music producer Kholofelo “DJ Shimza” Raphala of benefiting from government funding resurfaced. Shimza replied to it on Wednesday with a caption, “Well, well, well”, after The Kiffness's name appeared on the trending list.
The Kiffness shared a series of tweets dating back to 2020, defending himself, saying he has always been transparent about reaching out to the government for Covid-19 relief funds.
“Not the 'gotcha' you think this is. I've been very transparent about my dealings with the department. I received R20,000 Covid-19 relief, for hundreds of thousands of rand of shows that we had to cancel due to Covid-19, and I ended up giving it to my bandmates. What's your issue?” he said.
Earlier this month, The Kiffness posted a tweet shading artists who benefit financially from the government.
“Shout out to every successful South African musician that has succeeded without any help from the government. So basically, all of you,” he said.
Catch up on the debate:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos