Lion King creator Lebo M celebrated his 60th birthday at the lavish Four Seasons hotel in Westcliff, Joburg.
Exotic cars parked in the hotel parking lot while guests such as John Kani, Zakes Bantwini, Kwela Tebza and TT Mbah honoured an invite and sipped expensive champagne at the venue.
Lebo M, whose real name is Lebo Morake, is a passionate ambassador of African music, weaving rich cultural tapestries that have resonated worldwide.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the renowned composer and producer said: “Turning 60 is not just a personal milestone but a celebration of African music and its profound impact on the world. For 30 years, I've had the privilege of sharing our stories and sounds and I'm excited to continue this journey, inspiring new generations.”
Lebo M turns 60, and gives Kwela Tebza a gift of appreciation
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
During his birthday celebration Lebo M took to the podium to give a gift of appreciation to the pennywhistle group Kwela Tebza and property mogul TT Mbah.
Mpho Lerole from Kwela Tebza told TshisaLIVE the Lebo M Foundation had honoured Kwela Tebza for their contribution on work done with Mzansi Act Now.
“Kwela Tebza is in studio working on a new album or offering for 2024 and a reality TV series. Our future plans include collaborating with world artists, touring the world and planting kwela/pennywhistle schools and classes in every location we set foot on,” he said.
See Lebo M's post:
