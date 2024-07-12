Failed Burna Boy concert promoter Gregory Wings is not backing down without a fight. This time around he is taking on ticketing agent Ticketpro to recoup his last cents.
The Burna Boy concerts that were set to take place in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town in September last year were cancelled and Wings, who says he invested millions of rand in the event, was arrested for fraud but the charges were later dropped.
Wings claims Ticketpro was in cahoots with his business partner, Sedote Nwachukwu, who is on the run from the cops.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Wings said: “I found out that the man was scamming me all along, I have given them until Wednesday to pay what's due to me, and they haven't honoured my request.
“The man is on the run and a warrant of arrest has been issued. The way forward for me is to see justice been done. Until this man is arrested, I won't rest.”
Police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said: “We can confirm a fraud case has been opened at Sandton police station.”
Efforts to get comment from Ticketpro drew a blank.
Below is the text from Gregory to Ticketpro:
Promoter Gregory Wings is gunning for Ticketpro over Burna Boy debacle
