House DJ Mgiftana is shining bright under DJ Oskido's spotlight.
Gift Bembe was the youngest DJ to get a slot on YFM two decades ago under the mentorship of DJ Oskido.
Being born with a slight “physical defect” never saw him wallow in self-pity. In 2000, Bembe was involved in a car accident. He had head injuries which affected his ability to speak and his left leg was injured, which led to him not being able to walk straight.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mgiftana said things are better now as promoters are starting to appreciate his craft.
“I'm playing everywhere in the Southern African Development Community region through my DJing skills. I feel like my talent is the one that speaks the language the promoters understand, rather than my physical ability,” he said.
Recently, the 37-year old was among the headliners during the Durban July. He is taking part in vinyl sessions on Old School Tuesdays at Opera Lounge, Rosebank.
“I'm putting final touches on my offering, a piano single Jolani featuring Malumnator, Scotts Maphuma and Mpumelelo Bhekiswayo. I'm looking to release it under my label, which DJ Oskido helped me to create. I'm grateful for his assistance and it's glory to God to associate myself with such a kind person like DJ Oskido,” said Mgiftana.
See DJ Mgiftana's video
'Promoters appreciate my skills' — DJ Mgiftana undeterred by disability
Image: Supplied
