'We split it equally' — MacG on Covid-19 relief payment

Image: Instagram/MacG via Malignant Media
MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho has spoken candidly about being a recipient of the Covid-19 relief fund.
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie released the list of names of artists and sports professionals who benefited financially from his department. MacG's name was among beneficiaries paid R75,000 from the government.
During a recent episode of Podcast & Chill, MacG recalled how his accountant was the one who brought the application of funds to his attention.
The podcaster revealed they split the money equally and his co-star Ghost Lady said she bought her husband a PlayStation 4 (PS4) with her share of the money.
'Where’s the dignity?': Artists blast McKenzie for publishing Covid-19 relief list
“After two years of not making money, it was the first payment we received. That’s when I went to the crew and said, 'we have R75,000, how do we split this?'. We took R30,000 to the business so we can get more equipment and the rest we split equally,” he said.
“People are always waiting for us to f**k up, they were going to use that against us until the end of the podcast.”
MacG lauded McKenzie for the work he has been doing since taking office.
L’vovo Derrango also recently expressed the same sentiments about the minister.
“He has a love for this department because he did all this before he was a politician. It was after he was released from jail. He is the right person for the youth because he understands our lifestyle,” he told Sunday World.
