Black Brain Pictures plough back into school for 67 minutes for Mandela Day

Black Brain Pictures has donated desks and chairs for pupils to commemorate Mandela Day.
The production company, which produced Isitha and Isiphetho for e.tv, saw its actors and actresses flock to Thembalethu primary school in Soweto to donate 67 minutes of their time for Mandela Day.
Cast members from the two series included Senzo Radebe, Ontiretsi Radipade, Nokwazi Dlamini, Thulani Mtsweni, Linda Sebezo, Kwanda Manyathi, and many more.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Thulani Mtsweni, who stars on Isiphetho as Mkhapeni, said they gave the pupils words of encouragement.
“We gave them desks and chairs, writing material and they also received heaters. In the morning, we motivated them to be anything they want to be in life and that the choice is in their hands. And Linda Sebezo gave words of worship to the learners,” he said.
Black Brain Pictures executive producer Mpumelelo Nhlapo said: “We are here at Thembalethu primary school in Meadowlands, Soweto, one of the birthplaces of Black Brain Pictures, to represent Isiphetho, coming to see little kids to speak to them, to encourage them. We are delivering new desks and chairs and other things to help them learn in a better environment.
“An important thing and an important message we can put out there is that the children are the future, we want to invest in the children. We want to show that even in the television business there are more than what they can see on the screens. There are careers and opportunities that they can look forward to. If they want to be stars, we brought our big guns that will be engaging with the kids.”
