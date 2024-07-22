Entertainment

Actor Vusi Kunene leaves 'House Of Zwide'

22 July 2024
Kgomotso Moganedi
Entertainment reporter
Actor Vusi Kunene is leaving e.tv's 'House Of Zwide'.
Actor Vusi Kunene is leaving e.tv's 'House Of Zwide'.
Image: MASI LOSI

Actor Vusi Kunene has left his role as Funani Zwide in e.tv's House Of Zwide.

House Of Zwide season 4 will see the exclusion of the actor.

"A new era for House of Zwide — with Funani deciding to leave Johannesburg for a new life in KwaZulu-Natal, he entrusts his legacy to his family," a statement shared with TshisaLIVE said. 

Mduduzi Mabaso has joined the show to play the role of a fugitive, Msizi, who is set to stir the pot. 

South Africans remember iconic 'Muvhango' moments as it comes to an end after 27 years

After the shock news of SABC2 soapie 'Muvhango' coming to an end, viewers took to social media to look back at some of the show's best moments and ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win