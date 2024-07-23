The rapper took to his timeline to say though he maintained his stance that Dumi could have handled the matter in different way, he should have addressed him in a different manner.
“For those who were offended by me calling Dumi a boy, please find it in your hearts to forgive me. I'd like to apologise to him, his wife, his children, his family, his fans, the attendees of the tournament as well as those who watched it on TV. There were a lot of mistakes done yesterday. A lot happened yesterday,” he said.
Watch the video below:
WATCH | Big Zulu apologises to Dumi Mkokstad for live TV incident
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Big Zulu has issued an apology to gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad for disrespecting him on live television.
On Sunday the two stars were seen engaging in a heated argument at Tsakane Stadium over DJ Tira including professional players in his team instead of having amateur players, at the fourth instalment of Big Zulu's celebrity soccer tournament. The argument halted the game.
The incident saw X users divided and calling for the artists to be cancelled.
Watch the video below:
