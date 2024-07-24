WATCH | DJ Tira denies recording a diss track aimed at Dumi Mkokstad

Another said: "He has been hard at work in the studio composing Rules Are Rules dedicated to Dumi because his antics embarrassed the whole tournament. To make things worse, everything was aired on national television (SABC Sports).
DJ Tira has denied he has recorded a song aimed at gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad.
This comes after the gospel star and Big Zulu engaged in a heated argument at Tsakane Stadium over DJ Tira including professional players in his team instead of having amateur players for the fourth instalment of Big Zulu's celebrity soccer tournament.
Sources close to the Afrotainment boss said he was disgusted by what happened during the tournament.
"We all can see this is a diss song towards Dumi Mkokstad. He saw himself being trolled on social media since Sunday, so he took this opportunity to take a swipe at Dumi for his antics on Sunday," said a source.
WATCH | Big Zulu apologises to Dumi Mkokstad for live TV incident
TshisaLIVE has learnt Rules Are Rules will be released on Friday.
TshisaLIVE contacted DJ Tira, who dismissed the claims the song is a diss track.
"It is not a diss track. The song is a gqom track and fun to listen to," he said.
