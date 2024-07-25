Vector's record label Ambitiouz Entertainment and Blaq Diamond were among those who took to the timeline to share tributes.
“With heavy hearts we mourn the passing of a shining beacon, the Lion of Lesotho’s sun has set. Our deepest condolences go to his loved ones and industry peers during this time of loss. Rest in peace Malome Vector,” Ambitiouz Entertainment said.
Blaq Diamond shared a statement on their timeline to pay tribute to Vector and rising star Lizwi Wokuqala.
“It is with deep sorrow that we, Blaq Diamond, express our heartfelt condolences to the families of our brothers Lizwi Wokuqala and Malome Vector and their music fans from Lesotho, South Africa and beyond.”
'The Lion of Lesotho’s sun has set' — tributes pour in for Malome Vector
Journalist
Image: X
Industry colleagues, friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to musician Malome Vector who died in a car crash in the Free State on Wednesday.
The accident reportedly also claimed the lives of two other musicians.
The Free State health department confirmed three people were killed in a crash on the N1 when a car transporting musicians collided with a heavy vehicle near the Koppies turn-off.
“Their managers have been informed and have attended to the scene and the hospital to get details of what happened and who was involved so the next of kin can be informed,” Free State health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said.
Singer Thokozani Fekade dies at 34
Vector's record label Ambitiouz Entertainment and Blaq Diamond were among those who took to the timeline to share tributes.
“With heavy hearts we mourn the passing of a shining beacon, the Lion of Lesotho’s sun has set. Our deepest condolences go to his loved ones and industry peers during this time of loss. Rest in peace Malome Vector,” Ambitiouz Entertainment said.
Blaq Diamond shared a statement on their timeline to pay tribute to Vector and rising star Lizwi Wokuqala.
“It is with deep sorrow that we, Blaq Diamond, express our heartfelt condolences to the families of our brothers Lizwi Wokuqala and Malome Vector and their music fans from Lesotho, South Africa and beyond.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos