Soul sensation Lira is pleading with her fans to respect the process while she works on her performances.
Real name Lerato Molapo, Lira suffered a stroke while on tour in Frankfurt, Germany in 2022. The Feel Good hit maker is getting ready for her second performance after her two-year absence, she is set to perform at Magic Music Session, SunBet Arena in Pretoria, July 27.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lira said she's preparing to meet with her band and run through music, as things have changed and she takes longer to prepare.
“It shows how much progress I have made. I can sing songs I never used to previously, and I can’t wait to show my audience how much progress I have made.”
Lira said she is in talks about upcoming performances and writing down her thoughts.
“Even though I have made huge progress, the process is slow. I will ask that my fans respect the process. I’m doing my best but it takes time. So far I am able to sing more of my songs and I’m happy about that. It’s only my second performance with my band since the stroke”, she said.
“It is a heartfelt performance with lots of energy. We are celebrating the gift of life, after all.”
‘I will ask fans to respect the process’ — Lira talks new music and health
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied/AFI
Soul sensation Lira is pleading with her fans to respect the process while she works on her performances.
Real name Lerato Molapo, Lira suffered a stroke while on tour in Frankfurt, Germany in 2022. The Feel Good hit maker is getting ready for her second performance after her two-year absence, she is set to perform at Magic Music Session, SunBet Arena in Pretoria, July 27.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lira said she's preparing to meet with her band and run through music, as things have changed and she takes longer to prepare.
“It shows how much progress I have made. I can sing songs I never used to previously, and I can’t wait to show my audience how much progress I have made.”
Lira said she is in talks about upcoming performances and writing down her thoughts.
“Even though I have made huge progress, the process is slow. I will ask that my fans respect the process. I’m doing my best but it takes time. So far I am able to sing more of my songs and I’m happy about that. It’s only my second performance with my band since the stroke”, she said.
“It is a heartfelt performance with lots of energy. We are celebrating the gift of life, after all.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos