'Muvhango' returns with a twist after being off the small screen for a month

In a dazzling display of glamour, SABC2 unveiled the new and revamped version of its iconic soap opera Muvhango on Thursday.
The event, attended by a star-studded audience, came a month after the show stopped airing new episodes.
For 27 years, Muvhango has been a staple of South African television, weaving rich storytelling and cultural narratives that have captivated audiences across the nation. However, three weeks ago, the show aired what seemed to be its final episode, leading to speculation about its future.
Addressing the importance of continuing the show’s legacy, SABC's acting group executive Lala Tuku emphasised the channel's commitment to preserving Muvhango's cultural impact.
“This beloved family drama has captivated audiences for a whole 27 years,” Tuku said. “It has done so with its rich storytelling, dynamic characters and cultural awareness. We found it so important to continue the legacy.
“It was very important as culture curators and as the national broadcaster's mandate is to inform, educate, and entertain. We are intentional about making sure that we entertain our audiences by doing so,” said Tuku.
Gabriel Temudzani, who plays Azwindini Mukwevho on the show, reflected on the show's transformation.
“I think for me this means reawakening, rebirth, and rediscovery. It gives emphasis on Africans telling their own story. Us revamping ourselves gives us an opportunity to align with the current dispensation and continue telling African stories in a manner that resonates with our people,” he said.
Temudzani, a veteran of the show for more than two decades, hinted at exciting changes ahead.
“We have added a number of new actors who will complement the good work that we've been doing. The story continues with a new trajectory and an array of new opportunities,” he said.
The revamped Muvhango will feature returning stars, including Liteboho Molise, who is set to reprise her role as the infamous Tebogo Mukwevho. The new season will also introduce fresh faces such as the legendary actress Leleti Khumalo, who will portray Dr Nonhlanhla Ximba, a former medical doctor turned successful businesswoman.
Word of Mouth Pictures founder and executive director Duma Ndlovu shared his vision for the new season.
“What you're going to be seeing this season is probably the most dramatic change and growth that you've ever seen,” he said.
“We listened to our viewers who wanted us to go fancier, younger and bolder while keeping the DNA of the show intact. We have a new logo, a new title sequence and a stunning show that we think you'll love.”
Raphael Griffiths, known for his role as Vusi Mukwevho, expressed his excitement about the show’s evolution.
“It’s a piece of South African television history, so it's good to know that it's not ending but being revamped,” Griffiths said.
“It was nice to see the 1997 season one, but now it will be amazing to see how they integrate new faces with the old ones and interact with the youth,” he said.
'Muvhango' returns with a twist after being off the small screen for a month
The new season will introduce new faces, including actress Leleti Khumalo, who will portray a former medical doctor turned successful businesswoman
