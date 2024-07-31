Puleng, who sustained moderate to serious injuries, took to her timeline to share a statement regarding the ordeal.
‘My life flashed before my eyes’ — Puleng Phoofolo on surviving car crash that claimed the life of Malome Vector
‘I humbly request I be afforded time and space to deal with this horrific and traumatic experience’
Image: Facebook/ Puleng Phoofolo
Rising Star Puleng Phoofolo recently broke her silence after she was involved in a car crash in the Free State on July 24.
The accident claimed the lives of musician Malome Vector, Lizwi Wokuqala and director Da Mos.
Puleng, who sustained moderate to serious injuries, took to her timeline to share a statement regarding the ordeal.
"I have been discharged from hospital and am home recovering. I confirm I was in the car that tragically collided with a truck and resulted in the untimely deaths of my industry brothers Bokang Moleli, aka Malome Vector, Lizwi Wokuqala and director Da Mos," she wrote.
"I humbly request that I be afforded the necessary time and space to deal with this horrific and traumatic experience. I am overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of love and support I have been receiving during this trying time. My life flashed before my eyes and I cannot thank God enough for his grace and mercy for preserving my life."
