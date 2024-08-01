'We're all Africans, let's consider where Chidimma grew up': Serge Cabonge

Serge The Blesser is heartbroken at how some South Africans are treating one of their own.

This comes after the debacle surrounding Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina.

Since advancing to the Top 30 of the competition, Chidimma has faced criticism on social media with detractors questioning her South African identity and suitability as an ambassador for the country because, while she was born in South Africa, her father is Nigerian.

Serge Cabonge, who's from Congo but now lives in South Africa, told TshisaLIVE he is disappointed and heartbroken at the xenophobic commentary on her competing for the crown.

“We're all Africans at the end of the day and other nations are laughing at us because we can so easily be divided by something like a beauty pageant. I've just concluded, Africans are hazards to themselves”, he said.

He continues: “If it was a European would there be scrutiny like this? It's a shame, and heartbreaking. If this young girl would've won Miss World were we going to hear such nasty remarks?

“But I love what Gayton McKenzie said — that he is waiting for information and records of what transpired — and we need to consider where this young girl grew up.”