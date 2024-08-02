Metro FM's presenters Somizi Mhlongo and Lerato Kganyago have come to the defence of Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina, who has been at the centre of a debate about her eligibility to represent the nation.
Since advancing to the top 30 of the competition, Chidimma has faced criticism on social media with detractors questioning her South African identity and suitability as an ambassador for the country because while she was born in South Africa, her father is Nigerian.
Somizi said: “If we were serious about being patriotic then and stop all these things, I refuse ... this is not a young lady to do it to. There's Hillbrow, Yeoville, Berea, Durban City Centre, Greenpoint and everywhere else where our anger needs to be directed to, but because we always look for what looks like the weakest link. The poor child did nothing wrong, nothing wrong. If we start saying 'Siya'Toy Toya' let's go to home affairs. How do we have millions of illegal immigrants in the country? The child has an ID, the child was born here.”
Somizi's colleague Lerato Kganyago joined in the conversation saying: “I have said this yesterday on radio, that South Africans have found it easy to attack black women because we are seen as weaker. I spoke about I refuse to be in an organisation that is not honest. Proper research was done, documentation was done. Do you understand? — my opinion is based on facts ... Factual investigation has been done. It's just so sad that every week people are coming up with something that her mother isn't from here.”
Metro FM presenters Somizi and Lerato Kganyago defend Miss SA contestant
Patriotic Alliance seeking legal ways to counter Adetshina’s Miss SA title run, says Kenny Kunene
