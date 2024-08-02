'Stop defrauding the Malaika legacy' — Matshediso Mholo consulting lawyers about former band member Bongani

Matshediso “Tshedi” Mholo has penned a warning to former Malaika band member Bongani Nchang.
The two stars spoke about what led to the Afro-pop music group's end during their interview on Podcast & Chill. Tshedi said she wanted Bongani to stop using the Malaika name.
“It's a new totally different set-up, you are producing music and we haven't signed at Sony, as far as I know. I'm still a member of Malaika at Sony. Why don't you guys create a different name?”
She was consulting her legal team and there's a step they planned to take that would not see things ending well, according to Matshediso.
“He is going to get a letter from my lawyers.”
After the interview went live, Tshedi reiterated she wanted her IP (intellectual property) removed.
“Remove my melodies and compositions. My IP out! And stop defrauding the Malaika legacy. Start your own with new #RealMalaika lady. Bazokhuluma shem, oksalayo you'll be left alone in the dock. Burying me alive, Nxa!”
Image: Instagram/ Tshedi Mholo
In 2021, Tshedi spoke of how she had been working hard to reinvent herself outside being part of Malaika and had cut the umbilical cord to soar as a solo artist.
In a statement shared on her social pages, the singer said she would no longer do public performances under the banner of Malaika. She said there was no animosity in her exit but rather to give her room to start a new chapter in her career and grow.
“Being in the band took a toll on me on so many levels and I have reached a stage where I cannot carry the burden any further. I have constantly found myself under pressure of being the only girl in the band and having to live up to certain expectations.
“Even after flying solo in 2013, it has been difficult to cut through the clutter without the shadow of the Malaika cloud following me every step of the way. It has been to my benefit in some instances and my downfall in some,” read the statement.
