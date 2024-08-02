Vuyo Dabula makes TV comeback after surviving near-fatal shooting

After surviving a near-fatal shooting during a hijacking, Vuyo Dabula has made his small screen comeback on Showmax's The Butcher’s Soul.
Dabula plays the role of Saul, one of those guilty souls, opposite Safta winner Katlego Danke (Gomora), Zinhle Mabena (Shaka iLembe), Bokang Phelane (Blood Psalms) and Tshepo Howza Mosese (co-host of The Ultimatum SA).
“I’ve been up to little professionally as I came across an unfortunate event where I got shot in 2022. Bullets in my shoulder put me on hold and I spent all of 2023 recovering. I might have done Unseen just before the incident, but I can’t remember quite well. The event affected me not only physically but also mentally, as I've been dealing with the aftermath and the frustration of not being able to work and do what I love,” he said.
Asked if his hijack experience affected his performance in the violent film, Vuyo responded; “Holding a gun on set didn’t make me feel weird. I know a bit about guns and as long as I knew they were empty I could handle them without any issues. Even the detective, played by Howza, walks around with a gun. I would pick up his gun, provided it was safe. Maybe if I play a character who gets shot, I might experience flashbacks or feel shaken. In this project I was given the role of the aggressor. I’m the one causing pain, so there wasn’t room for fear.
“I embraced the idea that, ‘You can be a hero or live long enough to be a villain'. A good part of me will subscribe to goodness, being nice and kind. However, my life experiences have shown me the darkness in people. Sometimes situations force you to save yourself. While I haven't been responsible for losing a life, I’ve found myself in situations where I’ve had to make tough decisions.
“Life teaches you that you can end up in precarious situations and people make mistakes. This helped me understand what Saul was going through, allowing him to make mistakes and reflect on how it feels to be on the other side, where you never thought you’d be. In life we deal with smaller stakes but the antagonist faces amplified stakes. Nonetheless, I relate to him because I've encountered similar principles in my own life. I’ve struggled with these opposing ideas, holding onto righteousness.”
Vuyo Dabula makes TV comeback after surviving near-fatal shooting
'I've been dealing with the aftermath and the frustration of not being able to work and do what I love'
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/ Vuyo Dabula
After surviving a near-fatal shooting during a hijacking, Vuyo Dabula has made his small screen comeback on Showmax's The Butcher’s Soul.
Dabula plays the role of Saul, one of those guilty souls, opposite Safta winner Katlego Danke (Gomora), Zinhle Mabena (Shaka iLembe), Bokang Phelane (Blood Psalms) and Tshepo Howza Mosese (co-host of The Ultimatum SA).
“I’ve been up to little professionally as I came across an unfortunate event where I got shot in 2022. Bullets in my shoulder put me on hold and I spent all of 2023 recovering. I might have done Unseen just before the incident, but I can’t remember quite well. The event affected me not only physically but also mentally, as I've been dealing with the aftermath and the frustration of not being able to work and do what I love,” he said.
Asked if his hijack experience affected his performance in the violent film, Vuyo responded; “Holding a gun on set didn’t make me feel weird. I know a bit about guns and as long as I knew they were empty I could handle them without any issues. Even the detective, played by Howza, walks around with a gun. I would pick up his gun, provided it was safe. Maybe if I play a character who gets shot, I might experience flashbacks or feel shaken. In this project I was given the role of the aggressor. I’m the one causing pain, so there wasn’t room for fear.
“I embraced the idea that, ‘You can be a hero or live long enough to be a villain'. A good part of me will subscribe to goodness, being nice and kind. However, my life experiences have shown me the darkness in people. Sometimes situations force you to save yourself. While I haven't been responsible for losing a life, I’ve found myself in situations where I’ve had to make tough decisions.
“Life teaches you that you can end up in precarious situations and people make mistakes. This helped me understand what Saul was going through, allowing him to make mistakes and reflect on how it feels to be on the other side, where you never thought you’d be. In life we deal with smaller stakes but the antagonist faces amplified stakes. Nonetheless, I relate to him because I've encountered similar principles in my own life. I’ve struggled with these opposing ideas, holding onto righteousness.”
Short film set in Eastern Cape part of international anthology
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos