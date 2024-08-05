Since being discovered in 2023 by Asanda Empires, a record label based in the US, Moya is gearing up to release her debut single Big Boy Gun in Women's Month.
“My sound is very versatile, more Caribbean, but leaning towards country and hip-hop with a touch of reggae.
“I visited a friend who happened to have a studio session and I jumped onto an amapiano track and rapped on it. The friend was with the owner of Asanda Empires, who let his business associates in the US listen to it. Everyone liked it, and the rest is history. I joined Asanda Empires and have recorded enough songs to release a full project soon.”
Moya's first stint in the entertainment industry was through a small cameo role on Showmax's Lingashoni. She later bagged roles on The Queen, The River and Mzansi Magic's film Vuthela.
Social media has been abuzz after Moya's record label shared a clip of her upcoming song.
“The response has been massive, specially in the US. I had more than 40 radio stations in the US playing the song. It was also 'Pick Of The Week' on one of the radio stations in New York.”
She has featured award-winning rapper Snoop Dogg, B Taylor and Flo Rida before but said she has only scratched the surface.
“My music will have surprise acts which will be announced very soon. Big international artists.”
Actress turned rapper Moya to make her musical debut alongside Lauryn Hill and other international stars
Entertainment
Image: Supplied
Female rapper Nomoya “Moya” Dube is beaming with pride ahead of her tour in the US and UK with Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, The Fugees and D.I.O.
The South African female rapper, who is based in Los Angeles, has launched her rap career in the US and will make her debut in the MHL & The Fugees Tour this month.
The tour will start on August 9 in Florida, then visit Atlanta and Charlotte and will travel until October 22, closing in Paris, London and Amsterdam.
“My record label took the music to the tour organisers, and they fell in love with it. Next thing I was going on tour with Lauryn Hill, The Fugees and YG Marley,” Moya told TshisaLIVE.
“I am so excited. I have envisioned this. I have dreamt about it and saw myself as an international star, so this is a manifestation of my dreams. I can’t wait to meet Lauryn Hill. She has been an inspiration to many women in the hip-hop business.”
Fans in their feels after Kanye West samples Lauryn Hill's 'Doo-Wop' on 'Donda'
Since being discovered in 2023 by Asanda Empires, a record label based in the US, Moya is gearing up to release her debut single Big Boy Gun in Women's Month.
“My sound is very versatile, more Caribbean, but leaning towards country and hip-hop with a touch of reggae.
“I visited a friend who happened to have a studio session and I jumped onto an amapiano track and rapped on it. The friend was with the owner of Asanda Empires, who let his business associates in the US listen to it. Everyone liked it, and the rest is history. I joined Asanda Empires and have recorded enough songs to release a full project soon.”
Moya's first stint in the entertainment industry was through a small cameo role on Showmax's Lingashoni. She later bagged roles on The Queen, The River and Mzansi Magic's film Vuthela.
Social media has been abuzz after Moya's record label shared a clip of her upcoming song.
“The response has been massive, specially in the US. I had more than 40 radio stations in the US playing the song. It was also 'Pick Of The Week' on one of the radio stations in New York.”
She has featured award-winning rapper Snoop Dogg, B Taylor and Flo Rida before but said she has only scratched the surface.
“My music will have surprise acts which will be announced very soon. Big international artists.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos