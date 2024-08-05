WATCH | Brickz dons gown and cap for prison graduation

A family member who asked not to be named said he was embracing the opportunity in prison to study and has now decided to pursue further studies in political science, demonstrating his commitment to personal growth and rehabilitation.
A well known music producer who worked closely with the musician said whenever he visited him, Brickz told him he was grateful for the “transformative power of adversity”.
The correctional system offers inmates access to various educational programmes. The system aims to equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary for successful reintegration into society.
Studies have shown that inmates who engage in educational activities are less likely to reoffend, highlighting the crucial role education plays in reducing the potential of a convict to reoffend.
Convicted kwaito star Brickz celebrated a significant milestone when he graduated with a marketing qualification.
Brickz, real name Sipho Ndlovu, is serving a 15-year jail sentence at Leeuwkop maximum facility after being convicted of raping a 17-year-old relative in 2013.
The Tjovitjo hit maker donned a gown and cap for the Boston City Campus graduation at the prison on July 24. He has completed a marketing management course.
Brickz, renowned for his contributions to the kwaito music scene, recently performed with a prison choir at Grace Point church in Fourways.
WATCH | African coaching luminaries attend Pitso’s honouring at UJ
