Hulisani Ravele makes radio comeback on Kaya 959
'My sabbatical plunged me into solitude that had me wrestling with many emotions'
After nearly a year sabbatical from broadcasting, Hulisani Ravele is embarking on a new era with a return to the airwaves as a guest host.
In September 2023 the media personality hosted her last Weekend Breakfast show on Primedia’s 947 after five years. Hulisani said the hiatus from media was due to her wanting to embrace stillness, introspection and pursuit of new opportunities.
This Women’s Month, Hulisani will join Kaya 959’s Feel Good with Andy Maqondwana as guest host of the Girl Let’s Talk feature every Wednesday afternoon.
“As I enter this 27th year of my career, the time off has matured my sense of self and heightened my desire to continue doing work that has purpose, power and impact,” she said.
“My sabbatical plunged me into solitude that had me wrestling with many emotions. Fully accepting this was my era of stillness and a time to remember who I am was an important hurdle for me to overcome.”
Radio has been a goal for Hulisani since she left SABC1's YoTV in 2008, she previously told TshisaLIVE.
“I fell in love with radio in the YFM days of Fresh & Thato, Rude Boy Paul & Dreshni, Bad Boy T, Lee and Sanza. I started as an entertainment news contributor on Euphonik’s show on 5FM in 2008.”
Her first introduction to talk radio came in 2018 when she was invited to be a part of the Power FM Women’s Month takeover with the #987Woman campaign.
After she hosted one of the shows, Hulisani remembers receiving a call the next day asking her to stand in for the week. Since then she's been making her mark in the radio space.
“The goal now is to be a phenomenal broadcaster, no matter the platform or style, that is music or talk radio.”
Having dubbed herself “a conduit of conversations”, Hulisani says she intends to have conversations with more “purpose, power and impact”.
“I intend to have conversations that will help listeners move forward in their lives, give them a different perspective or spark that ‘a-ha moment’ in them.
“Those who have loved and followed my career and my work can look forward to a more elevated and resolute Hulisani Ravele in all I do. It’s going to be a special year.”
