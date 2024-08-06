It's been more than a year since Msaki embarked on her musical hiatus but she has reassured her fans she has not retired.
In November 2022, Sunday World reported 5FM presenter Smash Afrika’s wife Kefiloe Mdutyulwa, daughter of actress Rami Chuene, accused her husband of cheating on her with the musician.
Though Msaki, real name Asanda Mvana, has since set the record straight on the allegations, the backlash on social media caused her to take a back seat from the spotlight, saying the bullying had taken a toll on her.
Msaki recently took to her timeline saying she was “healing and recovering” while on her hiatus but was not sure when she would return to the stage.
“I know most of you understand and know it's a good thing, but to clarify for the ones at the back. Hiatus: yes. Retired: no. Performing: no. Releasing music: Yes, whispers, and it's all music I made before my hiatus. Last official show with DJ: April 2023. Last official show with band: June 2023. Writing: Always. Next show: God only knows bethuna. Recovering and healing: Yes,” she wrote.
Msaki 'recovering and healing' while taking a break from the music scene
'I know most of you understand and know it's a good thing'
Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
It's been more than a year since Msaki embarked on her musical hiatus but she has reassured her fans she has not retired.
In November 2022, Sunday World reported 5FM presenter Smash Afrika’s wife Kefiloe Mdutyulwa, daughter of actress Rami Chuene, accused her husband of cheating on her with the musician.
Though Msaki, real name Asanda Mvana, has since set the record straight on the allegations, the backlash on social media caused her to take a back seat from the spotlight, saying the bullying had taken a toll on her.
Msaki recently took to her timeline saying she was “healing and recovering” while on her hiatus but was not sure when she would return to the stage.
“I know most of you understand and know it's a good thing, but to clarify for the ones at the back. Hiatus: yes. Retired: no. Performing: no. Releasing music: Yes, whispers, and it's all music I made before my hiatus. Last official show with DJ: April 2023. Last official show with band: June 2023. Writing: Always. Next show: God only knows bethuna. Recovering and healing: Yes,” she wrote.
WATCH | Brickz dons gown and cap for prison graduation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos