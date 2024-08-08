'Mama you’ll always be my love' — Connie Chiume's son Nongelo pens heartfelt tribute

Connie Chiume's son Nongelo has broken his silence after the death of the 72-year-old actress on August 6.
Taking to his Instagram timeline on Thursday, Nongelo shared a picture of his mother with the caption: “Mama, you’ll always be my love. Thank you and farewell, you’ll forever be missed. An icon and gentle giant who touched many lives in South Africa and abroad. We shall continue your beautiful and powerful legacy.”
On Monday, Connie's family thanked her fans and colleagues for their comforting messages.
They also thanked the doctors and nurses who cared for her during her stay at Garden City Hospital.
“The Chiume family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for all the messages of support and condolence during this difficult time as they cope with the loss of their mother, Connie,” read a statement shared through the Connie Chiume Foundation by the Chiume family.
“Her children would like to express their deep appreciation to the doctors and nursing staff who provided exceptional care during her stay.”
Image: Instagram/ Nongelo Chiume
