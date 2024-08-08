Former The River actress Sindi Dlathu has found a a new home on e.tv's Isiphetho.
Sindi, a seasoned actress who has starred in Muvhango and The River and was recently in the BET Africa drama series Queendom, joins the weekday show playing the role of Izanemvula, a powerful character set to shake things up at Mzimhlophe.
A reliable source at Black Brain Pictures suggested the talks between the show's producers and Sindi were successful, and the actress, popularly known as Lindiwe Dikana, will start to shoot soon.
“She is joining the cast members next week on set and her character is an interesting one. Her inclusion on set will bring huge viewership numbers. The talks between the producers and Sindi lasted for a week. Mandla N was like, 'Here's the opportunity to make Isiphetho a powerhouse',” the source said.
Executive producer Mandla N confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE. “Yes, Sis Sindi has joined Isiphetho and I'm excited about her being part of the cast team. Her inclusion will pull more viewers to stay glued to their screens when it's prime time. She'll be starting to shoot next week Monday, I urge people to tune in and they won't be disappointed.”
Sindi was not immediately available for comment.
Sindi Dlathu joins etv's 'Isiphetho'
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
