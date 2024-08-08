Nominations for Zanele Mbokazi's 17th Crown Gospel Music Awards have been opened.
The award ceremony is set to take place in Johannesburg later this year, at a venue soon to be announced.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mbokazi said: “Ingoma emnandi iyaphindwa” (A good song gets put on repeat). To us this means victory and perfection, it has not been an easy journey, but it was worth it. We are excited to have come this far, we can only say, to God be the Glory.”
“The audience should expect a warm and exciting experience from the province of Gauteng, and a lot of great performances, from the young and old, sticking to our authentic motto of spreading the good news of Jesus Christ.”
Zanele Mbokazi thanks supporters for their prayers as she prepares for Crown Gospel Awards
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
Nominations for Zanele Mbokazi's 17th Crown Gospel Music Awards have been opened.
The award ceremony is set to take place in Johannesburg later this year, at a venue soon to be announced.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mbokazi said: “Ingoma emnandi iyaphindwa” (A good song gets put on repeat). To us this means victory and perfection, it has not been an easy journey, but it was worth it. We are excited to have come this far, we can only say, to God be the Glory.”
“The audience should expect a warm and exciting experience from the province of Gauteng, and a lot of great performances, from the young and old, sticking to our authentic motto of spreading the good news of Jesus Christ.”
Zanele Mbokazi tears up at prayer session held in her honour
Asked about her health since being diagnosed with cancer, she said: “I'm in good spirits, recovering well. We thank all the people who are keeping me in their prayers.”
Last month, a prayer session was held for Mbokazi.
She couldn't hold back her tears while the pastor, gospel singers, congregants and family members prayed for her at GNF church in Durban.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos