Is DJ Fresh gearing up to make a radio comeback?

Former Metro FM breakfast host DJ Fresh is reportedly preparing to return to SABC radio.

Sources at the public broadcaster told TshisaLIVE that DJ Fresh has engaged with the SABC regarding his return to the state-owned enterprise. Sources say he has roped in Sol Phenduka to co-host with him.

DJ Fresh confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he'll be making his return to the SABC but dismissed the allegation that he has roped in Sol . “Yes, next year April I will be back on your airwaves, anything else it's just rumours and that's all I can say”, said DJ Fresh.

When contacted for comment, Sol said: “I see posts on Facebook, and I hear from people. I don't know anything about that, in fact you and I are the same, we don't know anything about it. All I know is I'm at Kaya FM and planning to be there for the future, unless anything changes.”

Acting group executive for corporate affairs and marketing Mmoni Seapolelo said the news of DJ Fresh coming back on their platform was merely a rumour.

“The SABC can categorically state that there are no discussions at all with DJ Fresh by any of our platforms, and therefore this rumour is untrue.”