'Inclusivity matters' — Nandi Madida on Mia le Roux being crowned Miss SA 2024
Media personality Nandi Madida says she is inspired by the crowning of Free State model and student Mia le Roux as Miss South Africa 2024.
The pageant queen made history as the first hearing-impaired winner in the competition's 66-year history.
Celebrating her win, Nandi who is a mother to neurodivergent children (one who is autistic and the other who suffers from ADHD) took to her timeline to speak about what Mia winning the competition meant to her.
“As a mother to a beautiful girl who is on the autistic spectrum, getting to watch Mia le Roux, who is deaf and has a cochlear implant, win Miss South Africa with my daughter is a moment I will forever cherish. Not only is it a game changer for the world, but one for the little kids out there who didn’t think it was possible. Inclusivity matters. Congrats Mia and to all the Miss South Africa contestants,” she wrote.
In 2023, Nandi, who is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Zakes Bantwini, revealed she was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in 2022.
Nandi recommended a “soul sister”, who is an actress, who gave up her career to focus on raising her neurodivergent child and shared tips and strategies for living positively with autism.
“I have been so blessed to have found a soul sister in Tara Leniston and I so fortunately bumped into her powerful YouTube page during a time of absolute confusion and just feeling overwhelmed by my child’s autism diagnosis and was trying to find information on how I could be the best mother to two amazing neurodivergent children. PS: At that time I didn’t know that I was neurodivergent myself and officially received my ADHD diagnosis last year.
“When watching her videos, I felt that she took my hand with me and comforted me. I instantly would feel that everything will be OK. I felt a sense of ease and understanding when watching her videos. But also very empowered and motivated as a mother!” she wrote.
