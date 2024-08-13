“Chidimma’s parents did not protect her and put her in harm’s way by allowing her to enter the pageant knowing their emigration status. Certain foreign governments must account and take responsibility for their citizens’ bad deeds in other countries, thus giving them a bad name. The voters are desperate for honest leadership preaching unity over division and social responsibility over policing,” he said.
“Responsible leaders need to urgently address the fundamental structural issues that have kept us punching well below our weight, and stop the finger pointing. We are the only ones, as citizens, who can guide their focus. We must remember that as part of a greater continent it’s not about keeping others out of South Africa but helping to make their home situation better and a more desirable place to stay for a generally better Africa. I believe [former] president [Thabo] Mbeki was trying to build in that direction.
“Some might ask why us? Why must we build other people’s homes? The fact is that we occupy a leadership position in the league of nations and our economic prosperity is tied into the economic prosperity of the whole continent. Markets are linked and we’re not existing in a vacuum. So their home is our home even if they physically remain in their countries.”
‘Chidimma’s parents did not protect her and put her in harm's way’ — Stoan weighs in on Miss SA debate
Stoan Seate has weighed in about the bullying of former Miss SA beauty pageant contestant Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina.
Chidimma's South African identity was questioned because while she was born in South Africa, her father is Nigerian.
The 23-year-old pulled out of the contest after it was revealed her mother, of Mozambican descent, possibly committed identity fraud in 2001 to get citizenship. Chidimma has received an invitation to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.
Stoan took to his timeline on Monday, saying “concentrating on humiliating individuals will not solve” our issues as a nation until we address the root cause.
