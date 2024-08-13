Mama Joy's journey to France began last month. Her social media posts have been filled with videos and pictures of the couple exploring the city of love. She also had the opportunity to meet her partner's mother, who gifted her a gold ring, which she said was a symbol of her acceptance of their relationship.
“Don't forget, guys, this is the city of love. I'm in love. Thanks for the love, Papa Joy. After trending in SA, I needed this in France, and you are doing well, Papa. All I need is love. Papa Joy is pampering me with love,” she said in her posts.
Her trip to France was celebrated by minister of sport, arts, and culture Gayton McKenzie, who recently cancelled funding for superfans. In an interview with Robert Marawa, McKenzie said he was happy someone funded Mama Joy's trip to France.
“I'm glad to see somebody paid for Mama Joy to be there, showing us she's in love with Papa Joy. He should have done that a long time ago. What type of man is that who can't pay for his woman? Now we must pay for their love. We are not [former SABC reality TV show] All You Need is Love; we are the sports department,” McKenzie said.
Mama Joy pulls off ‘makoti’ duties in France, cooks pap on black pot outside
Journalist
Image: MamaJoy Chauke/ X
South African superfan Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke is carrying out wifely “makoti” duties for her French boyfriend “Papa Joy” in France.
Last month, Mama Joy embarked on a romantic journey to visit her partner in Paris, where she also had the opportunity to watch the Olympic Games. While she is on a love escapade in France, Mama Joy has not neglected her South African culture.
Taking her fans by storm with her heartwarming display of “makoti” duties, Mama Joy recently shared videos of her cooking traditional South African meals, including pap, in a traditional three-legged cast iron pot over an open fire.
When asked how she managed to find the pot in France, she replied: “Connection.”
In one post, she is seen cooking pap with the caption “makoti wa France”, which means “French wife.”
LISTEN | 'We are not all you need is love:' McKenzie happy 'Papa Joy' paying for Mama Joy's Olympics trip
In another post, she shows her boyfriend about to eat the pap.
“SA, look at Papa Joy eating pap for the first time. What do you think, SA?” she asked.
The act of love and cultural exchange resonated deeply with her followers, and many wished her all the best with her relationship, while some called for wedding bells.
Here are more of Mama Joy's posts on X:
Mama Joy's journey to France began last month. Her social media posts have been filled with videos and pictures of the couple exploring the city of love. She also had the opportunity to meet her partner's mother, who gifted her a gold ring, which she said was a symbol of her acceptance of their relationship.
“Don't forget, guys, this is the city of love. I'm in love. Thanks for the love, Papa Joy. After trending in SA, I needed this in France, and you are doing well, Papa. All I need is love. Papa Joy is pampering me with love,” she said in her posts.
Her trip to France was celebrated by minister of sport, arts, and culture Gayton McKenzie, who recently cancelled funding for superfans. In an interview with Robert Marawa, McKenzie said he was happy someone funded Mama Joy's trip to France.
“I'm glad to see somebody paid for Mama Joy to be there, showing us she's in love with Papa Joy. He should have done that a long time ago. What type of man is that who can't pay for his woman? Now we must pay for their love. We are not [former SABC reality TV show] All You Need is Love; we are the sports department,” McKenzie said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos