Zahara in line to bag posthumous award at SA Afro Music Awards

Several legends in the Afro music industry have received a nod for Lifetime Achievement awards, including Chicco Twala, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Lindelani Mkhize, Mandisa Dlanga, Thapelo Khomo and Sam Mhangwani.
The nominees in the key categories are:
Best Female Afro Artist Of Democracy
- Thandiswa Mazwai
- Zonke Dikana
- Lira
- Simphiwe Dana
- Judith Sephuma
Best Male Afro Artist Of Democracy
- Vusi Nova
- Nathi
- Press
- Afrotraction
- Ntando
Best Afro Group/Duo Of Democracy
- Jaziel Brothers
- Bongo Maffin
- Mafikizolo
- The Soil
- Malaika
Best Afro Album Of Democracy
- Ina Ethe by Zonke
- Loliwe by Zahara
- Zabalaza by Thandiswa Mazwai
- Lira Live In Concert
- A Cry, A Smile, A Dance by Judith Sephuma
Best Female Afro Soul Artist Of Democracy
- Zonke
- Zahara
- Siphokazi
- Judith
- Moneoa
Best Female Afro Current And Future Legend
- Amanda Black
- Naima Kay
- Berita
- Ami Faku
- Nomfundo Moh
Best Afro Pop Artist Of Democracy
- Unathi Nkayi
- Semito
- Ntando
- Malaika
- Kelly Khumalo
Best Male Afro Song Of Democracy
- Inkanyezi by Mondli Ngcobo
- Ngam'Thanda Umuntu by Linda Gcwensa
- Nomvula by Ntahi
- Ndikuthandile by Vusi Nova
- Ndiyavuma Malizole by “Mali Soul” Fololo
Afro Male New Revelation
- Bongeziwe Mabandla
- Mnqobi Yazo
- Zuko Sa
- Langa Mavuso
- Mlindo The Vocalist
Best Afro Collaboration/Duet Of Democracy
- Lesego ft Jaziel Brothers — Viva Tau
- Bheki Nqoko ft Kelly Khumalo — Ngiyamthanda
- Naima Kay ft Robbie Malinga — Sokwenzenjani
- Musa ft Robbie Malinga — Mthande
- Zandile Khumalo ft Lindani — Akwanele
- Robbie Malinga ft Kelly Khumalo — Baby Please
- Berita ft Amanda Black — Siyathandana
- LaSauce ft Amanda Black — I Do
Best Male Afro Adult Contemporary Artist Of Democracy
- Max-Hoba
- Dumza Maswana
- Kabomo
- Joe Nina
- Bheki Nqoko
Best Male Afro Soul Artist Of Democracy
- Vusi Nova
- Dumza Maswana
- Bongeziwe Mabandla
- Mondli Ngcobo
- Press
Best Female Afro Adult Contemporary Artist Of Democracy
- Brenda Mtambo
- Simphiwe Dana
- Zonke Dikana
- Siphokazi Mohapi
- Judith Sephuma
Best Afro Live Performer
- Berita
- Freshlyground
- Dr Nomdakazana Dlamini
- Kelly Khumalo
- Encore
Zahara in line to bag posthumous award at SA Afro Music Awards
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
The nominees for the South African Afro Music Awards have been announced.
Last week the organisers announced October 26 as the date for the event to be held at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.
“It's all going down to the wire, every week we engage our stakeholders to host one of the biggest awards in the country, celebrating our own talent. This is the fifth edition of the South African Afro Music Awards. This project was officially launched last Sunday virtually to reach a broader audience,” organiser China Mpololo told TshisaLIVE.
“In the spirit of celebrating 30 years of democracy, it's evident we will look back at where Afro music comes from while we celebrate the legacy created by the artists, legends and icons of the music value chain and production and creative work will 100% reflect that.”
'People must respect her and let her rest in peace' — Vusi Nova on Zahara's furniture reportedly being sold
