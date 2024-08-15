Ringo Madlingozi mourns the death of his father

Songwriter and record producer Ringo Madlingozi is shattered by the loss of his father. Ringo's son, Phila Madlingozi, took to his Facebook page to express his sadness over his grandfather's passing.

He posted: “Uwile umthi omkhulu. One of the sweetest old men I know. I will miss you so much. Thank you for who you were for and to me. I will continue to make you proud and entertain you from this side ... Bhungane!!!”

TshisaLIVE contacted the Sondela hit maker on the death of his father. He said: “Yes, we are still busy with preparations; I'm getting into the meeting; call me after 2 hours.”

Phila couldn't be reached for comment.

