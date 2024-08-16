Fresh from his UK tour, producer DJ Tira made up with gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad.
The pair bumped into each other during the memorial service for the late Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule at GNF church in Durban.
Last month, the two musicians were at the centre of a dispute during the Celebrity Games tournament at Tsakane Stadium in Ekurhuleni, which left DJ Tira unimpressed with the behaviour of the gospel singer after he insisted on halting the game.
The event, which showcases gqom, gospel and hip-hop acts playing friendly soccer games, saw DJ Tira allegedly including professional players in his team instead of amateur players.
Mkokstad told TshisaLIVE they resolved things the day after the games.
“Immediately after that incident we spoke and we were fine and when he was in the UK, we were talking on text messages. I think DJ Tira and I are the same, we don't take such incidents seriously because we understand what was happening on that day was about fun, but all is well,” he said.
DJ Tira said he would respond to TshisaLIVE as soon as he is able to. The article will be updated with his comment later.
DJ Tira and Dumi Mkokstad smoke the peace pipe
