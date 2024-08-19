Afro pop duo Malini are to release their long-awaited EP Mamezala.
Toffo Goge and Mdu Ntombela formed the group in 2004 and their musical partnership started as backing vocalists for gospel singer Rebecca Malope.
Their breakthrough came with the song Us'bali, featuring Ihhash'elimhlophe, which won them the South African Traditional Music Achievement Award in 2010 for Best Afro Pop Group.
“It’s an EP titled Mamezala, with two songs Uthunyelwe Abadala and Mamezala,” Toffo said.
“The hit single Uthunyelwe abadala was produced by Zakwethu and Tzeny. It was released two weeks ago and it’s surprising the way it’s been received. We didn’t expect such an amazing welcome as we’ve been quiet for a long time,” she said.
Mdu said times have changed and their sound has changed too, “But people still believe in the Malini sound and the message we are sending through our music. Our content of music always talks about rebuilding families with love. I think that’s what keeps us unique from other artists. We’ve been in the music space for more than 20 years and we are still standing.”
Afro pop duo Malini celebrate 20 years in the music industry
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
Afro pop duo Malini are to release their long-awaited EP Mamezala.
Toffo Goge and Mdu Ntombela formed the group in 2004 and their musical partnership started as backing vocalists for gospel singer Rebecca Malope.
Their breakthrough came with the song Us'bali, featuring Ihhash'elimhlophe, which won them the South African Traditional Music Achievement Award in 2010 for Best Afro Pop Group.
“It’s an EP titled Mamezala, with two songs Uthunyelwe Abadala and Mamezala,” Toffo said.
“The hit single Uthunyelwe abadala was produced by Zakwethu and Tzeny. It was released two weeks ago and it’s surprising the way it’s been received. We didn’t expect such an amazing welcome as we’ve been quiet for a long time,” she said.
Mdu said times have changed and their sound has changed too, “But people still believe in the Malini sound and the message we are sending through our music. Our content of music always talks about rebuilding families with love. I think that’s what keeps us unique from other artists. We’ve been in the music space for more than 20 years and we are still standing.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos