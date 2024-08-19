In a video accepting the invitation, Adetshina expressed her excitement at competing in the pageant.
“I have received an invitation from the Silverbird Group, who are the organisers of the Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant, to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, and I say this with great excitement because I have decided to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria 2024,” she said.
“I understand the expectations and responsibilities that come with this title, and I’m so excited to embark on this journey. I just want to say thank you so much for this opportunity, and I’m looking forward to participating in Africa’s most prestigious beauty pageant, Miss Universe Nigeria.”
Adetshina is looking to win the title from her predecessor, Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue, the former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) 2017 hailing from Imo State. Ihezue was the first woman to claim the prestigious beauty title.
The voting, which began on August 3, will run until August 30. As the competition intensifies, each contestant is working hard to maximise their votes and public support. With the final voting deadline approaching, the race remains highly competitive.
Chidimma leads Miss Universe Nigeria with votes
Former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina has taken the lead in the Miss Universe Nigeria competition.
Adetshina's participation in the pageant stirred controversy when she was invited by the organisers last week to join the Miss Universe Nigeria competition to “represent your father's native land”.
Her entry comes after she withdrew from the Miss South Africa 2024 competition due to a dispute over her citizenship status.
At R3 per vote, Adetshina has gained 12,014 votes, showcasing her growing popularity. Another contestant also making strides is contestant No 10 Edeifo Aikhuele, who has accumulated 7,982 votes.
Contestant No 13 Queenth Igbokwe has secured 5,086 votes.
The winner of the competition is set to receive ₦10m in cash (R115,752).
POLL | What do you think about Chidimma contesting Miss Universe Nigeria?
