Positive Parenting Podcast is set to host a mother and daughter pyjama night alongside actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Bongi Mlotshwa, Zikhona Sodlaka, Tumi Masemola, Lorraine Moropa and Black Diamond in honour of women's month.
The event will be at Biblo's Cafe in Katlehong next Friday.
Former Gang of Instrumentals singer Tumi told TshisaLIVE they are looking forward to the gathering.
“The event is dedicated to enhancing the mother and daughter bond and celebrating the everyday woman. It’s a star-studded evening where we aim to uplift and inspire women to love themselves, their children and the community at large,”, she said.
TV producer Bongi Mlotshwa says the pyjama night is the perfect excuse for women to be out in their best sleepwear and spend the evening at a red-carpet event in the company of phenomenal guest speakers.
“The event will be hosted by actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights, a great night of celebration that will empower them to navigate their challenges more positively. It aims to foster a sense of community and encourage open conversations,” she said.
Actresses gear up to gather at pyjama night in honour of women
Entertainment reporter
Image: Instagram/ Enhle Mlotshwa
