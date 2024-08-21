‘Inclusion and acceptance’: Adetshina on why she entered Miss Universe Nigeria

“Violence against women and children remains unreported. The silence surrounding violence against women and children must be broken, and it is time for us to take stronger measures to address the crimes against our victims and to create a safer society for women and children. Along with the Miss SA platform, I can encourage society to join hands with me in advocating for change and supporting initiatives that will protect women,” she said in her Miss SA entry video.
Former Miss SA finalist and Miss Universe Nigeria contestant Chidimma Adetshina has found a new cause to fight in the pageant world.
While she initially advocated against violence towards women and children, she has switched to advocating for inclusion and acceptance, using her experience after the online scrutiny she faced regarding her heritage, which ultimately led her to withdraw from the Miss SA pageant.
Her citizenship is in the spotlight after the department of home affairs found prima facie reasons to believe fraud and identity theft may have been committed by the person recorded as Adetshina's mother. Adetshina's father is also being investigated, as he was allegedly involved in registering her birth.
She said she entered Miss SA with a desire to use her platform to raise awareness about violence against women and children.
The 23-year-old has found a new home in her “father's native land” and wants to use the Miss Universe Nigeria platform to embrace her diversity.
“As a woman who has faced adversity, I want to use my voice and story alongside the Miss Universe Nigeria platform to promote inclusion and acceptance. I also want to educate people on the power of diversity to build a stronger community that benefits everyone. Please vote for me to be Miss Universe Nigeria 2024.
“When we value diversity and celebrate our differences, we become accepting of one another, which allows us to be inclusive. We all deserve a seat at the table. Let's work together to create a stronger community to benefit everyone without excluding anyone,” she said.
Representing Taraba state in Nigeria, the model is leading the Miss Universe Nigeria votes.
When she withdrew from Miss SA, she said she felt unsafe and worried about the safety of her family.
