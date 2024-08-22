Former BBC radio presenter Da Kruk has been nominated for radio at the 40 Under 40 South Africa awards set to take place on October 5 at he Radisson Blu Hotel in Kempton Park.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, real name Kutloano "Da Kruk" Nhlapo says this year keeps on getting better for him as he is in achieving mode.
“I'm excited and grateful that a decade after being part of the Mail & Guardian's Young 200, my work is still being appreciated, and this nomination is definitely a nod to remind me that we're still on track to building an impactful creative business that will outlive my team and me,” he said.
He continues: “We're now busy with cooking the sixth year of Magic Day Club and launching a T-shirt collection to celebrate this milestone.
“We're also still working hard on our Magic Day Collection eyewear which has sold over 200 pairs in just three months.”
Three months ago, when speaking about his venture eyewear, Da Kruk said he wanted to address the lack of optical wellness among many Africans.
“I think eyewear is a highly monopolised industry globally with high barriers to entry, and it's really done so to minimise the ability for small players in the market. On the other hand, for us, it was a general progression to our Magic Day Club ethos of Experiencing Sunsets and makes sense as another product offering to our core audiences.”
He’s been putting into motion a tech start-up that's been in the planning phase for a few years now.
Former BBC Radio presenter Da Kruk is in line to win an award
This year 'keeps on getting better' as he is in achieving mode
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
Former BBC radio presenter Da Kruk has been nominated for radio at the 40 Under 40 South Africa awards set to take place on October 5 at he Radisson Blu Hotel in Kempton Park.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, real name Kutloano "Da Kruk" Nhlapo says this year keeps on getting better for him as he is in achieving mode.
“I'm excited and grateful that a decade after being part of the Mail & Guardian's Young 200, my work is still being appreciated, and this nomination is definitely a nod to remind me that we're still on track to building an impactful creative business that will outlive my team and me,” he said.
He continues: “We're now busy with cooking the sixth year of Magic Day Club and launching a T-shirt collection to celebrate this milestone.
“We're also still working hard on our Magic Day Collection eyewear which has sold over 200 pairs in just three months.”
Three months ago, when speaking about his venture eyewear, Da Kruk said he wanted to address the lack of optical wellness among many Africans.
“I think eyewear is a highly monopolised industry globally with high barriers to entry, and it's really done so to minimise the ability for small players in the market. On the other hand, for us, it was a general progression to our Magic Day Club ethos of Experiencing Sunsets and makes sense as another product offering to our core audiences.”
He’s been putting into motion a tech start-up that's been in the planning phase for a few years now.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos