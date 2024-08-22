Grammy award-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo is continuing its mission to preserve and promote the rich heritage of isicathamiya music.
The group's founder Joseph Shabalala died in 2020 in Pretoria at the age 78.
In celebration of their 64 years in the music industry, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, which has garnered five Grammy awards and numerous other accolades, invites aspiring isicathamiya and other a cappella artists to showcase their talent at the upcoming talent search and music festival.
The event will take place on Saturday, August 31, at the Ladysmith Civic Hall.
The group’s manager Xolani Majozi said the Ladysmith Black Mambazo Mobile Academy — launched as part of the group's dedication to nurturing young talent — has been instrumental in discovering and mentoring emerging artists nationwide. “This initiative has provided these artists with strategic performance platforms, including the opportunity to tour internationally,” he said.
“In 2022, groups such as Good Fellas and Meduduetsane Basadi, discovered through the academy, had the privilege of touring the UK with Ladysmith Black Mambazo, while Africa Mamas toured Ghana and Germany.
“This year, the academy has partnered with Gallo Record Company to ensure the discovered artists receive professional training, recording opportunities and maximum exposure for their music.”
Ladysmith Black Mambazo talent show to unearth future isicathamiya stars
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
The Ladysmith Black Mambazo Mobile Academy kicked off in the Eastern Cape, where several promising groups were identified and will undergo intensive training. The programme will head to KwaZulu-Natal, with the next event to take place in Ladysmith, the hometown of the legendary group. This event is particularly significant as it coincides with the birthday of the late founder Shabalala.
“Ladysmith Black Mambazo invites all aspiring Isicathamiya and a cappella artists to participate in this talent search. Selected groups will undergo a comprehensive training programme, culminating in the recording and promotion of their music.”
