His electronic-infused music has been used in feature films, theatre productions, documentaries and live television.
A sense of mystery was paramount, he said.
“Back when I started my career, I chose to focus on spontaneous music-making because improv has been part of me since I was a child, and it was quite a choice.
“I didn’t realise what the implications would be.
“One being that if you focus on creating all the time while playing, you tap into a deeper level [of creativity] where the medium you’re playing through is not so important any more, which is why I branched out to movement, drawing, writing, making video tracks for my music — all sorts of things, it all springs from a more playful creative impulse.
“The second is that it’s never the same.
“The cello is the main instrument, but around it there’s keyboard, or a piano, I would dance, use little flutes, I would involve the audience to do something on stage with me, I would improvise a poem or a song ...
“In East London on Thursday — because it’s a theatre space — I’m going to make it more theatrical.
“Besides the music, there is more movement, visual and dramatic elements.
“I’ve also invited audience members to drop something on the stage before the show starts.
“Any object or something written on a piece of paper; I will pick from those and make it part of the show.”
Items previously used included stones, a word such as “confusion” or a concept written on paper, a photo, “virtually anything”, he said.
- Catch Ha!Man: An Experience at the Alexander Playhouse, East London, from 7pm on Thursday. Entrance is free, but contributions will be welcomed and taken after the performance. A card machine is available. Please honour your booking as seats will be kept for you. For tickets: SMS “experience” to 083-558-7380 (no WhatsApp) or email francois@imaginet.co.za
DispatchLIVE
Ha!Man maestro bringing his improv show to East London
Classical pianist and cellist Francois le Roux delighting Eastern Cape audiences with his multimedia performances
Reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
The HA!Man is back on the road, travelling across the country with a boot full of instruments and playthings in a celebration of artistic spontaneity.
No script, no score, just trained classical pianist and cellist Francois le Roux, 58, riffing off the energy of each audience, an improv performance he has taken across the world for 24 years.
“A HA! event is an adventurous experience, extraordinary, yet accessible to all, leaving deep and lasting impressions.
“It is creativity in action,” he said.
“As a performing artist, I call myself the HA!Man as most of my creativity centres on a flow of feeling.
“HA! expresses something of my awareness when entering the stage — a breath that sparks spontaneity, rather than a given style, concept or an idea.”
Opera champion’s love of music started as an infant
Le Roux is performing across the Eastern Cape during his national tour — first in his former home base Stutterheim, then Chintsa, Gqeberha, the Alexander Playhouse in East London on Thursday, and lastly, Makhanda.
The East London show, being in a theatre space, will give audience members the chance to place an item on stage, which Le Roux will interact with during the show.
There is no ticket price (though booking is essential), and audience members contribute an amount based on how they value the experience.
“It depends on the situation, East London’s show is donation based because of the nature of the performance.
“People don’t know what to expect and shouldn’t know what to expect, it makes it a bit more fair.
“After the experience, people can decide ‘OK this is what it meant to me, this is what I’m willing to support him with’.”
The inimitable Sonwa Sakuba, a man of many talents
Raised in Johannesburg, Le Roux was a musical prodigy from a young age, constructing pieces on the piano at the age of four.
At seven, he accompanied church songs by ear and was an appointed church organist when he was 10.
After completing two years of military service, he earned a BA cum laude in theology and philosophy from Stellenbosch University, but returned to music after pursuing an unfinished BMus degree at Unisa.
From 1995 to 1999, he hitchhiked across SA, supporting himself through street performances of his spontaneous, multimedia art.
In 2001, he became known as the HA!Man, and has travelled the world and led artist-in-residence workshops at institutions such as Princeton and Kansas universities in the US, and Sahmyook University in South Korea.
Afro pop duo Malini celebrate 20 years in the music industry
His electronic-infused music has been used in feature films, theatre productions, documentaries and live television.
A sense of mystery was paramount, he said.
“Back when I started my career, I chose to focus on spontaneous music-making because improv has been part of me since I was a child, and it was quite a choice.
“I didn’t realise what the implications would be.
“One being that if you focus on creating all the time while playing, you tap into a deeper level [of creativity] where the medium you’re playing through is not so important any more, which is why I branched out to movement, drawing, writing, making video tracks for my music — all sorts of things, it all springs from a more playful creative impulse.
“The second is that it’s never the same.
“The cello is the main instrument, but around it there’s keyboard, or a piano, I would dance, use little flutes, I would involve the audience to do something on stage with me, I would improvise a poem or a song ...
“In East London on Thursday — because it’s a theatre space — I’m going to make it more theatrical.
“Besides the music, there is more movement, visual and dramatic elements.
“I’ve also invited audience members to drop something on the stage before the show starts.
“Any object or something written on a piece of paper; I will pick from those and make it part of the show.”
Items previously used included stones, a word such as “confusion” or a concept written on paper, a photo, “virtually anything”, he said.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos