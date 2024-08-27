Gospel singer Solly Moholo has been hospitalised after falling ill while in Botswana for the launch of his upcoming album Wubani O zo Pepeza.
Solly's management team told TshisaLIVE they will remain in Botswana until he makes a full recovery in hospital.
"He is much better today than yesterday. During this time, the family would like to humbly request that you keep Ntate Solly Moholo in your prayers as he makes a full recovery. We will keep you updated regarding any developments. We ask his fans to put him in their prayers for his speedy recovery".
Earlier this year, Solly got candid about often thinking of taking his own life.
The gospel star revealed this during a candid interview on The Venting podcast, recalling being depressed when he stopped getting gigs after the release of his last album in 2017.
When asked if he had ever thought of taking his own life, Solly responded: “Several times.”
“I spent a lot of time being isolated. It was not really happening. I was watching television a lot. Things became heavy. I'm not a pretender. Things were not coming together. I didn't even get visitors. I was feeling isolated. Shows were not there,” he said.
Solly admitted he had once put rat poison in his mouth but spat it out.
“I wanted to eat Rattex. I once saw guys and wanted them to lend me a gun to shoot myself. It was hard.”
Gospel singer Solly Moholo rushed to hospital after performance in Botswana
Entertainment reporter
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Tshepo Kekana
